Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Target Price to C$102.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$103.00 to C$102.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TD. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a C$100.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$99.38.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.4 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$89.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$162.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$86.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$86.95. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$77.27 and a 1-year high of C$109.08.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C$2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.00 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$10.93 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.9200008 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 43.85%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.