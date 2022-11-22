Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kelly Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 17th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.31. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kelly Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.67 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KELYA. StockNews.com started coverage on Kelly Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Noble Financial lowered their price target on Kelly Services to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Kelly Services stock opened at $17.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $648.15 million, a P/E ratio of 85.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.68. Kelly Services has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is presently 150.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KELYA. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the third quarter worth $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 7,115.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the second quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

