Kepler Capital Markets Begins Coverage on INDUS (OTCMKTS:INDHF)

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2022

Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of INDUS (OTCMKTS:INDHFGet Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

INDUS Price Performance

INDUS stock opened at 43.00 on Friday. INDUS has a one year low of 43.00 and a one year high of 43.00.

