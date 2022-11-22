KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,319,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 737,418 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $57,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 16,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 62,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 13.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of KEY opened at $18.75 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

KeyCorp Increases Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KEY. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

