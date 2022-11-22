Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.36.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:KEYS opened at $172.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 8.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 17.9% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 109,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,658 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 412.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,638 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $381,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

