Keywords Studios’ (KWS) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 3,200 ($37.84) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KWS. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($40.79) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

Keywords Studios Price Performance

KWS opened at GBX 2,770 ($32.75) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 5,326.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. Keywords Studios has a 12 month low of GBX 1,950 ($23.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,000 ($35.47). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,394.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,363.

Insider Transactions at Keywords Studios

About Keywords Studios

In other news, insider Jon Hauck sold 31,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,420 ($28.62), for a total transaction of £758,573.20 ($896,976.71).

(Get Rating)

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.