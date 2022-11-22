Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) PT Lowered to $7.00

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kidpik Trading Down 12.2 %

Shares of PIK opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58. Kidpik has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $8.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kidpik

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIK. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kidpik in the third quarter valued at about $506,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kidpik in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kidpik in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kidpik in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 9.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kidpik

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.

