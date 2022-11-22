King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,110 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.6% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Shares of BK opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $64.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day moving average is $42.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

