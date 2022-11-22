King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 5,570 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,158 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 922.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,043,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,765 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,668.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,890,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,555 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day moving average of $26.25.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 6.91%.

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,890.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $64,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,890.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,702,308.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 481,406 shares of company stock valued at $15,004,236. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.