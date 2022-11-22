King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,626 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,064 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 119,918 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $372,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $585,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAL. StockNews.com began coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Halliburton to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Halliburton Stock Performance

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at $519,041.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HAL opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 2.23. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $43.99.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 24.87%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.