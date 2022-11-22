King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of YUM. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.27.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

NYSE YUM opened at $124.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.34. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.05%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

