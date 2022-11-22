King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 151.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.05.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $411.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $374.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.01. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,019 shares of company stock worth $5,516,276. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.