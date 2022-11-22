King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,685 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.09% of Textainer Group worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Textainer Group by 92.6% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 201,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after purchasing an additional 96,866 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the second quarter worth $385,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Textainer Group by 27.1% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 89,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 19,120 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Textainer Group during the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Textainer Group during the first quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:TGH opened at $30.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.08. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $41.89. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

