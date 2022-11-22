King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,904 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $106.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.39. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.46 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 666.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 285,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRU shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.54.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

