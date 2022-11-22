King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 232.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Southern by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,288,545 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Bank of America downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.42.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $65.73 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

