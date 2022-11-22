King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $1.71 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,674 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth about $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total transaction of $110,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,980 shares in the company, valued at $600,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,450 shares of company stock worth $11,045,767 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.15.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $149.88 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.10 and a 200-day moving average of $138.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $186.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.