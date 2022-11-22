King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $2.25 Million Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 439,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,021,000 after purchasing an additional 26,149 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,635,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,074,000 after purchasing an additional 288,202 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 35,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 811.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 63,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 56,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $66.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $81.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.35%.

JCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.43.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

