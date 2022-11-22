King Luther Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,347 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Performance

NASDAQ WSC opened at $47.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.84. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.52 and a 1-year high of $49.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at WillScot Mobile Mini

WSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.88 per share, with a total value of $234,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,237,299.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 50,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $2,306,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,595,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,740,194.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.88 per share, with a total value of $234,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,237,299.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

(Get Rating)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.