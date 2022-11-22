King Luther Capital Management Corp Makes New Investment in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 116,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.09% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,613,000 after purchasing an additional 226,216 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 25.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,821,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,322,000 after purchasing an additional 776,243 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,203,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,519,000 after purchasing an additional 180,079 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,090,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,168,000 after buying an additional 35,132 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 976,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,028,000 after buying an additional 84,070 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Insider Activity at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $58,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $77,116.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,902.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at $233,073.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PEB opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.13. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -3.85%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Featured Stories

