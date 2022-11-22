King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 4,496 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 202.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 599,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,256,000 after buying an additional 72,661 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,544,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $510,670,000 after buying an additional 115,681 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,297 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,953 shares of company stock worth $15,867,996 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $260.35 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $369.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.69. The company has a market capitalization of $92.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

