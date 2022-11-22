King Luther Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 273,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,236,000 after buying an additional 168,190 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,019,353,000 after purchasing an additional 140,892 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1,017.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 143,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,904,000 after purchasing an additional 130,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 275,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,990,000 after purchasing an additional 128,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GWW. Atlantic Securities cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.83.

NYSE GWW opened at $600.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $541.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $517.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.48 and a 1-year high of $612.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 24.60%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

