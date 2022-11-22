King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 16,639 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,136 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,639 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,454,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,191 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 33,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,648,000 after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Price Performance

NYSE EXP opened at $131.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.19 and its 200 day moving average is $120.34. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.98 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

Several brokerages have commented on EXP. Raymond James cut their target price on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Eagle Materials from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Eagle Materials to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.11.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.