King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 1,794 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $77.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.35 and its 200 day moving average is $73.29. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

