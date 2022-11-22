King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 300 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY opened at $81.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.14. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.96.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

