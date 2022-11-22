King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 30,269 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,269 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 638,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 45.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $2,156,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 28.5% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 839,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,742,000 after purchasing an additional 14,815 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $165.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.62 and a 1-year high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $178.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

