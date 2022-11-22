King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 815 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.08% of Quaker Chemical worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 3,616.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Quaker Chemical from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $196.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quaker Chemical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.00.

Quaker Chemical Trading Down 1.2 %

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

KWR opened at $186.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Quaker Chemical Co. has a one year low of $129.06 and a one year high of $253.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

