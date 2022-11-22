KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Price Target Raised to $19.00

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KLX Energy Services Price Performance

KLX Energy Services stock opened at $16.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67. KLX Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $18.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Geoffrey C. Stanford sold 4,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $70,769.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,114.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLX Energy Services

About KLX Energy Services

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clifford Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Plustick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,178,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; and downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals.

