Knights Group (LON:KGH) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Knights Group (LON:KGH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.
Knights Group Stock Performance
Knights Group stock opened at GBX 83 ($0.98) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 77.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 98.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.02, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of £71.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,075.00. Knights Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60.45 ($0.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 432.68 ($5.12).
Knights Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- NVIDIA Corporation: Too Many Comeback Catalysts to Ignore
- Is This The Right Time to Invest in Alibaba?
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Knights Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knights Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.