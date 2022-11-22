Knights Group (LON:KGH) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Knights Group (LON:KGH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Knights Group Stock Performance

Knights Group stock opened at GBX 83 ($0.98) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 77.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 98.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.02, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of £71.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,075.00. Knights Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60.45 ($0.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 432.68 ($5.12).

Knights Group Company Profile

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services, in the areas of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

