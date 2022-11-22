Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, December 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd.
Koppers has a dividend payout ratio of 4.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Koppers to earn $4.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.
Koppers Stock Performance
Shares of KOP opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Koppers has a one year low of $20.11 and a one year high of $33.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.12 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.75.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koppers in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koppers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koppers in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
Koppers Company Profile
Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).
