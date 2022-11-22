Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.40) to GBX 735 ($8.69) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $252.03.

KOS stock opened at $6.43 on Friday. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $8.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.83.

In related news, Director Sir Richard Billing Dearlove sold 147,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 133,615 shares in the company, valued at $888,539.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 50.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Kosmos Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 7.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 143.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

