Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KOS. StockNews.com raised Kosmos Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.40) to GBX 735 ($8.69) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $252.03.

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $6.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48.

In related news, Director Sir Richard Billing Dearlove sold 147,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 133,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,539.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $4,357,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 122,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 12,213 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Kosmos Energy by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,917,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,784,000 after buying an additional 301,523 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 45.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 436,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 137,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 148.7% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 119,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 71,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

