KuCoin Token (KCS) Trading 16.4% Lower This Week

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. Over the last week, KuCoin Token has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One KuCoin Token token can currently be purchased for about $6.45 or 0.00040825 BTC on major exchanges. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $634.67 million and $1.79 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,376.50 or 0.08720774 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00462462 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,478.58 or 0.28373958 BTC.

KuCoin Token Token Profile

KuCoin Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services.KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin.KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

