Kyber Network Crystal v2 One Day Volume Reaches $18.33 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last seven days, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00003408 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a total market capitalization of $86.32 million and approximately $18.33 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kyber Network Crystal v2 alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,376.50 or 0.08720774 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00462462 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,478.58 or 0.28373958 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Token Profile

Kyber Network Crystal v2’s genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 223,368,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,263,628 tokens. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official message board is blog.kyber.network. The official website for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is kyberswap.com. The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is https://reddit.com/r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork.

Buying and Selling Kyber Network Crystal v2

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyber Network is a hub of liquidity protocols that aggregates liquidity from various sources to provide secure and instant transactions on any decentralized application (DApp). The main goal of Kyber Network is to enable DeFi DApps, decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and other users easy access to liquidity pools that provide the best rates.All transactions on Kyber are on-chain, which means they can be easily verified using any Ethereum block explorer. Projects can build on top of Kyber to utilize all the services offered by the protocol, such as the instant settlement of tokens, liquidity aggregation, and a customizable business model.Kyber looks to solve the liquidity issue in the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry by allowing developers to build products and services without having to worry about liquidity for different needs.The Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) token is a utility token that is the “glue that connects different stakeholders in Kyber's ecosystem.” KNC holders can stake their tokens in the KyberDAO to help govern the platform and vote on important proposals — and earn staking rewards in Ethereum (ETH) that come from trading fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network Crystal v2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network Crystal v2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kyber Network Crystal v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kyber Network Crystal v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kyber Network Crystal v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.