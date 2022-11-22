Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 7,590.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,155 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KD. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,044,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 4,594.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,120,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,521,000 after buying an additional 3,054,293 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,420,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,756,000 after buying an additional 1,498,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,666,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,984,000 after buying an additional 1,399,954 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl in the 1st quarter valued at $17,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Kyndryl Stock Performance

KD stock opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CFO David B. Wyshner purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 476,406 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,586.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Martin J. Schroeter purchased 109,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,055,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,191,833 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,943.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO David B. Wyshner purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 476,406 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,586.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 152,800 shares of company stock worth $1,456,442 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

About Kyndryl

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.