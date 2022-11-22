L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Holdings Raised by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth about $72,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,460 shares of company stock valued at $8,792,500 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Several research firms have issued reports on LHX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $276.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.42.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $225.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.63. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

