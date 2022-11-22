Lake Street Capital Raises Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Price Target to $14.00

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
EDAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday.
Edap Tms Price Performance
EDAP stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $377.72 million, a P/E ratio of 95.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.37. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.76.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edap Tms
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Edap Tms by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 820,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Edap Tms by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 125,219 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Edap Tms by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.
About Edap Tms
EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).
