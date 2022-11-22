Lake Street Capital Raises Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Price Target to $14.00

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

EDAP has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Edap Tms Price Performance

EDAP stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $377.72 million, a P/E ratio of 95.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.37. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edap Tms

Edap Tms ( NASDAQ:EDAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $14.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 million. Research analysts expect that Edap Tms will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Edap Tms by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 820,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Edap Tms by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,504 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 125,219 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Edap Tms by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Edap Tms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

