Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Upgraded by BNP Paribas to Outperform

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Legal & General Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 298 ($3.52) to GBX 295 ($3.49) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Legal & General Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Legal & General Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Legal & General Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Legal & General Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $310.00.

Legal & General Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Legal & General Group stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. Legal & General Group has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $21.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.85.

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

