Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Leju Stock Performance
LEJU opened at $1.44 on Monday. Leju has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38.
Leju Company Profile
