Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2022

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJUGet Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Stock Performance

LEJU opened at $1.44 on Monday. Leju has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

