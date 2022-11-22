Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.30-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $184.00 million-$189.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.56 million.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of LGND opened at $78.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.64. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $57.77 and a twelve month high of $168.11.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LGND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,793,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,432,000 after buying an additional 19,440 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 294.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 16,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 130.2% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.
