Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 234.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,364 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $82,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter worth $123,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 92.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LECO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lincoln Electric to $165.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.60.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

In other news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $477,638.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $1,435,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,416.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

LECO stock opened at $149.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.19. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $150.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Stories

