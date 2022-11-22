Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Linde during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of LIN stock opened at $334.37 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $165.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $292.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LIN. Citigroup cut their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $338.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

