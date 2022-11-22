Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.69 Per Share (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings of $3.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $259.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.77 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q2 2024 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.88 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.18. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LOW. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.35.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $210.27 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.45. The stock has a market cap of $130.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $641,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,310 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $730,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,622 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,916,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,486,770,000 after purchasing an additional 912,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

