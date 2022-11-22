Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LULU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $381.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.74.

Insider Activity at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LULU opened at $349.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $318.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.81. The company has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $473.43.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Featured Articles

