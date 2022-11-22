LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Holdings Boosted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 346,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.12% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 14,749 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,077,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,312,000 after acquiring an additional 187,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Down 2.2 %

LXP stock opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.74.

LXP Industrial Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.