Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGPF) Announces Interim Dividend of $1.36

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGPF – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 1.356 per share on Sunday, December 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Macquarie Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.81.

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

