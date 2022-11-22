MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Downgraded to Market Perform at Cowen

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of MacroGenics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.70 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.
MacroGenics Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $6.37 on Tuesday. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $19.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98. The stock has a market cap of $391.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.06.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. State Street Corp lifted its position in MacroGenics by 8.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,377,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 108,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MacroGenics by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,182,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after buying an additional 251,279 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the third quarter valued at about $3,221,000.
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.
