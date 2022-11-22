Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.20 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Macy’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.20 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.10. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Macy’s’ current full-year earnings is $4.17 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Macy’s’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on M. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Macy’s to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.18.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $22.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.14. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.74.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Macy’s by 13.0% during the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Macy’s by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,129,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,327,000 after purchasing an additional 339,217 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Macy’s by 18.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Macy’s by 21.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 142,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 25,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the third quarter valued at $5,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,688 shares in the company, valued at $81,711.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

