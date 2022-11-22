Magic Internet Money (MIM) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 22nd. One Magic Internet Money coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00006317 BTC on exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $827,318.73 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,376.50 or 0.08720774 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00462462 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,478.58 or 0.28373958 BTC.

Magic Internet Money Coin Profile

Magic Internet Money’s launch date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Magic Internet Money is abracadabra.money.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

According to CryptoCompare, "At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin."

