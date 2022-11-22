Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Receives $30.38 Average PT from Analysts

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.38.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MGY shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $30.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.15.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 48.42% and a return on equity of 66.39%. The firm had revenue of $482.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.87 million. Equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.24%.

Institutional Trading of Magnolia Oil & Gas

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 311.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.