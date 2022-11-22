Manila Water (OTCMKTS:MWTCY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Manila Water (OTCMKTS:MWTCY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Manila Water Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MWTCY opened at 6.77 on Friday. Manila Water has a 12 month low of 6.77 and a 12 month high of 12.64.

Manila Water Company Profile

Manila Water Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water treatment, water distribution, sewerage, and sanitation services to residential, semi-business, commercial, and industrial customers in the Philippines and internationally. It also offers integrated used water, pipework, engineering, procurement, and management services; water in Metro Manila; and bulk water in the province of Cebu.

