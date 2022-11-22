Manila Water (OTCMKTS:MWTCY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Manila Water (OTCMKTS:MWTCY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Manila Water Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MWTCY opened at 6.77 on Friday. Manila Water has a 12 month low of 6.77 and a 12 month high of 12.64.
Manila Water Company Profile
